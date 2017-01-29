Vriendin Benzema laat tattoo verwijderen

Door REDACTIE ELF VOETBAL — gepubliceerd op 10 februari '17 14:00Vriendin Benzema laat tattoo verwijderen
Maakt ze plek vrij voor haar vriend Karim Benzema? Analicia Chaves heeft in ieder geval weer wat ruimte over.
Deze week liet het Kaapverdische fotomodel, ook bekend staand om haar artiestennaam Ana Montana, voor de tweede keer een gezette tattoo verwijderen. Via een lasermethode. De reden meldde ze daarbij niet. Maar misschien dat vriendje Karim Benzema daar iets mee heeft te maken. De spits lijkt bij Real Madrid overigens bezig aan zijn laatste maanden.
Had a long night yesterday but I'm bouncing back and hitting the gym Today. I'm not a super loyal gym rat, but @ProteinWorld is dope for recovering thanks to their #SlenderBlend shake. I'm in the middle of my #30DayChallenge right now, and I usually Use it after the days my trainer makes me lift Heavy. I also really recommend this #30DayChallenge, for me it's more about challenging myself To finish what I start, not just the fitness...trying to maintain my mental Toughness!
Just did my 2nd tattoo removal session with @rosenberg_plastics they used a little extra numbing on me so This time as you can tell I NO PAIN! A few more sessions and my "16&stupid"!tattoo will be completely off thanks @naturalfxskin for setting it up for me! Contact them at 310-295-7925
