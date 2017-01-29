JE BENT HIER:  Home  »  Nieuws  »  Vriendin Benzema laat tattoo verwijderen

Door REDACTIE ELF VOETBAL — gepubliceerd op 10 februari '17 14:00
Vriendin Benzema laat tattoo verwijderen


Maakt ze plek vrij voor haar vriend Karim Benzema? Analicia Chaves heeft in ieder geval weer wat ruimte over.

Foto
Foto: Pro Shots

Deze week liet het Kaapverdische fotomodel, ook bekend staand om haar artiestennaam Ana Montana, voor de tweede keer een gezette tattoo verwijderen. Via een lasermethode. De reden meldde ze daarbij niet. Maar misschien dat vriendje Karim Benzema daar iets mee heeft te maken. De spits lijkt bij Real Madrid overigens bezig aan zijn laatste maanden.







When your sailing off into the sunset, never to use Uber again :) #deleteuber

Een foto die is geplaatst door Analicia Chaves (@ana_montana) op


Gokje wagen dat jouw favoriete club komende wedstrijd wint? Klik hier en ontvang een 300% bonus op het door jou gewonnen bedrag!

Reageer op dit nieuwsbericht

Voorwaarden
2000 karakters over
  • :)
  • ;)
  • :D
  • ;D
  • 8)
  • :S
  • :(
  • :o
  • :@
  • :$
  • :1

Boulevard - Laatste nieuws

RSS
Vriendin Benzema laat tattoo verwijderen
Maakt ze plek vrij voor haar vriend Karim Benzema? Analicia Chaves heeft in ieder geval weer wat ruimte over.
14:00 Frankrijk boulevard
We introduceren U: (toekomstig) mevrouw Tankovic
Het is weer eens tijd om een vriendin van een speler uit de Eredivisie te introduceren. Deze keer is het de beurt aan..
09-02 Zweden boulevard
Costa Ricaanse WK-presentatrice lanceert badpakkenlijn
Jale Berahimi is on fire! Het Costa Ricaanse fotomodel ging in 2014 plotseling viral, toen ze als verslaggeefster voor..
09-02 WK 2018 boulevard
Royston Drenthe dropt nieuwe raptrack
Royston Drenthe heeft eindelijk weer van zich laten horen. En nee, hij heeft niet een wereldgoal gemaakt of drie tegen..
08-02 Nederland boulevard
Messi kocht huis van buren vanwege overlast
Overlast van een buurman met drummen als hobby of een echte nachtbraker naast je wonen? Koop gewoon het huis van je bu..
08-02 INT boulevard
ELF jaar geleden: Feyenoord brengt DVD uit na gewonnen klassiekers
Vandaag is het elf jaar geleden dat Feyenoord een speciale DVD aankondigde. De Rotterdammers wonnen op 5 februari 2006..
08-02 INT boulevard
De meest bijzondere Twitterfitties van Feyenoord-aanvaller Elia
Geboren Hagenaar Eljero Elia noemde FC Twente 'zijn eerste grote liefde'. Dat schoot ADO-supporter John van Zweden in..
06-02 INT boulevard
Oei! Siri verstoort interview Jerson Cabral
Siri, een handige functie op de iPhone om de telefoon opdrachten te geven door het in te spreken. Maar het is niet alt..
05-02 Nederland boulevard
Check de riante villa van Ajax-trainer Peter Bosz!
Nee, we hoeven geen medelijden te hebben met Peter Bosz. De oefenmeester van Ajax legde onlangs 1,85 miljoen euro neer..
03-02 Nederland boulevard
Miss bumbum vindt naast Barça en Messi tweede passie
Voetbal en FC Barcelona staat nog steeds op nummer één bij Suzy Cortez. Ook bekend als Miss BumBum. Maar het Braziliaa..
03-02 Spanje boulevard
Autopech voor Real Madrid-ambassadrice
Nataly Rincon maakt drukke weken door. Het Colombiaanse fotomodel, tevens ambassadrice van Real Madrid, heeft haar Ins..
03-02 Spanje boulevard
Scharrel van Real-ster op heerlijke shoot op Cyprus
Zou James Rodriguez nog wel eens achter zijn oren krabben? Na een wilde nacht met Helga Lovekaty besloot de aanvallend..
03-02 Rusland boulevard
'Studio vibes' met Royston Drenthe
Royston Drenthe is al een tijdje niet meer te bewonderen op het voetbalveld. In gesprek met ELF Voetbal gaf Drenthe ee..
01-02 Nederland boulevard
Twitter strooit met grappen over koopgraag Roda JC
Roda JC legde tijdens de winterse transferperiode de ene na de andere nieuwe speler vast. Uiteindelijk stopte de telle..
01-02 Nederland boulevard
Mevrouw Pellè bezoekt tropisch Oman
Tja. Er zijn plaatsen te bedenken, waar het minder goed toeven is. Viktoria Varga bevindt zich deze week in Oman.
01-02 Itali&euml; boulevard
One-night-stand Cristiano Ronaldo krijgt opvallend berichtje
Anderhalf jaar geleden is het alweer. Daniella Chávez beleefde toen een wilde nacht met Cristiano Ronaldo.
01-02 Chili boulevard
Ex-liefje Balotelli toont nieuwe lingeriecollectie
Fanny Neguesha blijft populair. Op Instagram blijven haar foto's massaal likes ontvangen.
01-02 Itali&euml; boulevard
Ajax breidt eSports-team uit met Nederlands Kampioen FIFA 17
Ook nu de poorten van de transfermarkt al gesloten zijn komt Ajax nog met transfernieuws. Dani Hagebeuk is de nieuwste..
01-02 INT boulevard
Balo verlekkert zich aan chicks, niet aan transfers
Mario Balotelli gelooft het allemaal wel, al dat gedoe op de transfermarkt. Hij zat dinsdagavond gewoon lekker tv te k..
01-02 INT boulevard
VIDEO: Hooligans Feyenoord en AZ met elkaar op de vuist
Er zijn beelden opgedoken van Feyenoord-hooligans die op de vuist gaan met relschoppers van AZ. De koploper uit Rotter..
30-01 INT boulevard
Vertrek Bojan doet Stoke-fans pijn: "Goodbye my lover"
FSV Mainz maakte zondag bekend dat Bojan Krkic het seizoen afmaakt in Duitsland. De Spanjaard, die in het verleden uit..
30-01 Nederland boulevard
Wesley Sneijder showt gitaarskills
Dat Wesley Sneijder een aardig potje kan voetballen is algemeen bekend. De middenvelder van Galatasaray blijkt ook ove..
28-01 Nederland boulevard
Stompé slaat terug en gooit pijlen op afbeelding van Derksen
Johan Derksen haalde afgelopen maandag uit naar de dartswereld: "Ze hebben net geen Syndroom van Down", zei de besnord..
27-01 INT boulevard
Vriendin Eloy Room showt haar fitheid
Lisa van Cuijk is niet alleen de heel leuke vriendin van Eloy Room. Ze is ook de eigenaresse van In Love With Health.
27-01 Nederland boulevard
Leuk inkijkje bij beroemde ex-vriendin Hoofdklassedoelman
De relatie met Rodney Ubbergen is vorig jaar gestrand. Maar het Instagram-account van Kim Feenstra blijft leuk om te v..
27-01 Nederland boulevard

Nieuws met meeste reacties

We ontvangen graag feedback van enthousiaste lezers en abonnees. Neem snel contact op voor het ELF Voetbal Lezerspanel.

COMPETITIES

NEDERLAND

NIEUWS & LIVE

GOEDE DOELEN ACTIE

ELF VOETBAL MAGAZINE

OVERIGE

Voetbalnieuws, standen, uitslagen en live scores GRATIS artikelen, columns & 100+ headlines per dag

© Copyright 2017 Markozin OÜ, haar partners en (data)leveranciers — Alle rechten voorbehouden. Deze website is gepubliceerd als een onderdeel van Markozin OÜ.

Erkend Leerbedrijf

Inloggen
Nog geen account? Registreer je
Wachtwoord vergeten?
Annuleren