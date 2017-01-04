Russisch Playboymodel mag weer duels fluiten

Door REDACTIE ELF VOETBAL — gepubliceerd op 24 februari '17 15:15Russisch Playboymodel mag weer duels fluiten
Ekaterina Kostyunina is een veelzijdige dame. Ze is studente, fotomodel en scheidsrechter. Een druk bestaan.
De 21-jarige Russische probeert in het weekend duels in de derde liga van de mannen in goede banen te leiden. In het weekend volgt ze de opleiding Sport aan de universiteit van Krasnojarsk in Siberië. En regelmatig verschijnt ze in de bladen.
Haar bekendste shoot tot dusver was ongetwijfeld die in de Russische Playboy. Slechts gekleed in hoge schoenen was ze daar te zien. Kostyunina kan zich vanaf komend weekend overigens weer wekelijks op de grasmat uitleven. De winterstop in Rusland is weer voorbij.
В британской газете The Guardian вышла статья о том, что ЧМ-2018 в России станет <<фестивалем насилия> из-за поведения наших болельщиков. Я как посол движения #РоссияЛюбитФутбол не смогла не отреагировать на это заявление и что бы ни писали британские СМИ, футбол должен оставаться футболом. В этой игре нет места агрессии. В нашей стране живут прекрасные, гостеприимные, талантливые и открытые люди. Мы докажем это всему миру на ЧМ-2018. Поддерживаю акцию общественного движения <<Россия Любит Футбол!> @russialovesfootball #ФутболБезНасилия #россиялюбитфутбол . The British newspaper The Guardian published an article that the 2018 World Cup in Russia will be a "Festival of violence" because of the behavior of our fans. I'm Ambassador "Russia loves football" movement could not fail to respond to this statement and whatever wrote the British media, football must be football. In this game there is no place aggression. In our country, live wonderful, hospitable, talented and open-minded people. We will prove it all over the world at the 2018 World Cup. I support the action of the public movement "Russia loves football!"
