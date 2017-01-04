Russisch Playboymodel mag weer duels fluiten

De 21-jarige Russische probeert in het weekend duels in de derde liga van de mannen in goede banen te leiden. In het weekend volgt ze de opleiding Sport aan de universiteit van Krasnojarsk in Siberië. En regelmatig verschijnt ze in de bladen.



Haar bekendste shoot tot dusver was ongetwijfeld die in de Russische Playboy. Slechts gekleed in hoge schoenen was ze daar te zien. Kostyunina kan zich vanaf komend weekend overigens weer wekelijks op de grasmat uitleven. De winterstop in Rusland is weer voorbij.





Доброе утро Good morning . #МиссЕнисей #МиссФНЛФонбет Een bericht gedeeld door EKATERINA KOSTYUNINA (@kostyuninaa) op 5 Feb 2017 om 9:55 PST

Море, море. Через пару дней мой день рождения, а настроение всё такое же апатичное. Что же делать Een bericht gedeeld door EKATERINA KOSTYUNINA (@kostyuninaa) op 7 Jan 2017 om 8:11 PST