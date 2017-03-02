JE BENT HIER:  Home  »  Nieuws  »  Vijftig potentiële wonderkinderen in FM 2017

Vijftig potentiële wonderkinderen in FM 2017


De zoektocht naar de nieuwe Kennedy Bakircioglu of Kim Källström is al een tijd onderweg. Tijd om de balans op te maken dus. Wie zijn de potentiële wonderkinderen van Football Manager 2017? Wij zetten er vijftig op een rij.

Sommigen (Ronaldinho, Kaká) losten hun potentie in, sommigen (Bakircioglu, Freddy Adu, Cherno Samba) niet. De FM-sterren van de laatste editie hebben nog alles waar te maken, maar potentie hebben ze in ieder geval.

Bespaar jezelf het scoutingbudget aan trips naar Roemenië, Argentinië en Afrika en gebruik onderstaande lijst als handvat. Wees er bij de start van een nieuw digitaal seizoen wel snel bij, want bij sommigen loopt de prijs snel op.


– Dele Alli
Club: Tottenham Hotspur
Positie: MC/AMC
Leeftijd: 20

– Marco Asensio
Club: Real Madrid
Position: MC/AMC
Leeftijd: 20

– Gabriel Barbosa
Club: Internazionale
Positie: AMR/ST
Leeftijd: 19

– Riechedly Bazoer
Club: Ajax/Wolfsburg
Positie: DM/MC
Leeftijd: 19

– Julian Brandt
Club: Bayer Leverkusen
Positie: M/AMRL
Leeftijd: 20

– Vaclav Cerny
Club: Ajax
Positie: AMR
Leeftijd: 18

– Andreas Christensen
Club: Borussia Mönchengladbach
Positie: DC
Leeftijd: 20

– Lewis Cook
Club: Bournemouth
Positie: DM/MC
Leeftijd: 19

– Ante Coric
Club: Dinamo Zagreb
Positie: AMC
Leeftijd: 19

– Moussa Dembele
Club: Celtic
Positie: SC
Leeftijd: 19

– Ousmane Dembele
Club: Borussia Dortmund
Positie: AMRL
Leeftijd: 19

– Gianluigi Donnarumma
Club: AC Milan
positie: Gk
Leeftijd: 17

– Andre Dozzell
Club: Ipswich Town
Positie: MC/AMC
Leeftijd: 17

– Timothy Fosu-Mensah
Club: Manchester United
Positie: D/DM/MC
Leeftijd: 18

– Joe Gomez
Club: Liverpool
Positie: DC
Leeftijd: 19

– Alex Grimaldo
Club: Benfica
Positie: D/WBL
Leeftijd: 20

Goncalo Guedes
Club: Benfica
Positie: AMR/AML
Leeftijd: 19

– Kelechi Iheanacho
Club: Manchester City
Positie: ST
Leeftijd: 19

– Alexander Isak
Club: AIK
Positie: ST
Leeftijd: 16

– Alex Iwobi
Club: Arsenal
Positie: AMRLC/ST
Leeftijd: 20

– Tin Jedvaj
Club: Bayer Leverkusen
Positie: DC/DR
Leeftijd: 20

– Diogo Jota
Club: FC Porto
Positie: AMLC/FC
Leeftijd: 19

– Gabriel Jesus
Club: Palmeiras (Voegt zich bij Man City op 1 januari, 2017)
Positie: AMR/ST
Leeftijd: 19

– Moise Kean
Club: Juventus
Positie: SC/AML
Leeftijd: 16

– Viktor Kovalenko
Club: Shakhtar Donetsk
Positie: AMC
Leeftijd: 20

– Alban Lafont
Club: Toulouse
Positie: GK
Leeftijd: 17

– Manuel Locatelli
Club: AC Milan
Positie: MC
Leeftijd: 17

– Malcom
Club: Bordeaux
Positie: AMLR
Leeftijd: 19

– Thiago Maia
Club: Santos
Positie: DMC
Leeftijd: 19

– Anthony Martial
Club: Manchester United
Positie: AML/FC
Leeftijd: 20

– Kylian Mbappe
Club: AS Monaco
Positie: AMR/AML
Leeftijd: 17

– Robbie McCrorie
Club: Rangers
Positie: GK
Leeftijd: 18

– Jorge Mere
Club: Sporting Gijon
Positie: DC
Leeftijd: 19

– Max Meyer
Club: Schalke
Positie: AMRLC
Leeftijd: 20

– Emre Mor
Club: Borussia Dortmund
Positie: M/AMRL
Leeftijd: 18

– Ruben Neves
Club: FC Porto
Positie: DM/MC
Leeftijd: 19

– Martin Ödegaard
Club: Real Madrid
Positie: AMRC
Leeftijd: 17

– Reece Oxford
Club: West Ham
Positie: DC/DM
Leeftijd: 17

– Mikel Oyarzabal
Club: Real Sociedad
Positie: AMC
Leeftijd: 19

– Felix Passlack
Club: Borussia Dortmund
Positie: DR/WBR/MR/AMR
Leeftijd: 18

– Christian Pulisic
Club: Borussia Dortmund
Positie: M/AMLC
Leeftijd: 17

– Maximilliano Romero
Club: Velez Sarsfield
Positie: SC
Leeftijd: 17

– Renato Sanches
Club: Bayern München
Positie: DM/MC/AMC
Leeftijd: 18

– Leroy Sane
Club: Manchester City
Positie: M/AMRL
Leeftijd: 20

– Suat Serdar
Club: Mainz
Positie: DMC
Leeftijd: 19

– Andre Silva
Club: FC Porto
Positie: ST
Leeftijd: 20

– Niklas Sule
Club: Hoffenheim
Positie: DC
Leeftijd: 20

– Jonathan Tah
Club: Bayer Leverkusen
Positie: DC
Leeftijd: 20

– Kieran Tierney
Club: Celtic
Positie: DL
Leeftijd: 19

– Julian Weigl
Club: Borussia Dortmund
Positie: DM/MC
Leeftijd: 20

