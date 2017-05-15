JE BENT HIER:  Home  »  Nieuws  »  De voetbalwereld reageert op aanslag in Manchester

Door REDACTIE ELF VOETBAL — gepubliceerd op 23 mei '17 13:00
De voetbalwereld reageert op aanslag in Manchester


Manchester werd maandagnacht opgeschrikt door een terroristische aanslag, waarbij 22 mensen omkwamen. Een dag voor de Europa League-finale tussen Ajax en Manchester United staat de voetbalwereld stil bij de schokkende gebeurtenis.

