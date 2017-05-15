De voetbalwereld reageert op aanslag in Manchester

Door REDACTIE ELF VOETBAL — gepubliceerd op 23 mei '17 13:00De voetbalwereld reageert op aanslag in Manchester
Manchester werd maandagnacht opgeschrikt door een terroristische aanslag, waarbij 22 mensen omkwamen. Een dag voor de Europa League-finale tussen Ajax en Manchester United staat de voetbalwereld stil bij de schokkende gebeurtenis.
We are deeply shocked by last night's terrible events at the Manchester Arena. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) 23 mei 2017
It's with great sadness we hear of the terrible events at the Arena. Our hearts go out to all affected and to our city's emergency services.— Manchester City (@ManCity) 23 mei 2017
I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims. It's a sad day for the great city of Manchester. #Unity— Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) 22 mei 2017
Truly awful news from the great city of Manchester. Thoughts are with all those affected.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 22 mei 2017
UEFA is shocked by last night's attack in Manchester. Our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those affected.— UEFA (@UEFA) 23 mei 2017
Just heard the news what's happening in Manchester.. hope everyone safe & sound!— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) 22 mei 2017
From Amsterdam with love to Manchester. Our thoughts are with the victims and the loved ones of those affected.— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) 23 mei 2017
Devastating news this morning. Thoughts and prayers are with all those affected.— Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) 23 mei 2017
