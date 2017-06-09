De 44 passjes die Andorra historie bezorgde

Door REDACTIE ELF VOETBAL — gepubliceerd op 10 juni '17 16:50De 44 passjes die Andorra historie bezorgde
Andorra boekte vrijdagavond een opmerkelijke overwinning op Hongarije. Het dwergstaatje versloeg het Oost-Europeaanse land, afgelopen zomer nog actief op het WK, met 1-0. Op Twitter stroomde het vol van reacties.
Veel mensen verbazen zich over een opmerkelijke statistiek. Andorra had in heel de wedstrijd maar 44 passjes succesvol afgerond. Een enkeling maakt zelfs de vergelijking met José Mourinho-voetbal.
Andorra completed 44 passes vs Hungary's 339.— Srijandeep Das (@srijandeep) 10 juni 2017
Andorra won 1-0. pic.twitter.com/pN3W1RIAXl
Andorra completed 44 passes (!!!) against Hungary and won the game. That must be an all time record? I mean, 44 passes in 90 minutes?— Josip (@jperkovic93) 10 juni 2017
Andorra just won their first competitive match in 13 years. 44 passes completed in total. Mourinho's wet dream— Ryan O' Donnell (@RyanChucklesOD) 9 juni 2017
Ondanks het lage aantal passjes, zijn de Andorrezen pas net begonnen. Ze zijn namelijk in supervorm.
Andorra have won two games in the same calendar year for the first time in the nation's history.— AccaTracker App (@AccaTrackerTM) 10 juni 2017
1-0 vs. Hungary
2-0 vs. San Marino pic.twitter.com/AFQq3guWQJ
Still can't believe it. Andorra's won their game against Hungary. Unbelievable. #andorra #wcq2018 #wcqualifiers https://t.co/dnoefpXMZm— Football in Andorra (@footballandorra) 10 juni 2017
Just a quick reminder: The Andorran national football team has NOT LOST a single game in 2017! #andorra #wcq2018 #wcqualifiers #andhun— Football in Andorra (@footballandorra) 9 juni 2017
Hongaren hadden vooral oog voor hun eigen team. Hun conclusies waren niet mals. "Een van de bedroevendste nederlagen ooit", klinkt het.
Andorra 1 Hungary 0, one of the most shameful Hungarian defeats ever. Major credit to Andorra, they played their heart out. #ANDHUN— Gergely Marosi (@emgergo) 9 juni 2017
Honestly, it's hard not to laugh https://t.co/fKyhy5O7AV— Tomasz Mortimer (@TMortimerFtbl) 9 juni 2017
from Ferenc Puskas & 1954 to losing a qualifier to Andorra. Hungarian football has seen it all— Joey Davies (@theonejoeyd) 9 juni 2017
Maar bovenal geeft de zege van Andorra hoop. Hoop voor alle kleine landen om te stunten. Een Kosovaars fanaccount waarschuwt Turkije alvast.
Malta defeated Ukraine— Kosovan Football
Luxembourg defeated Albania
Andorra defeated Hungary
Now it's time for Kosovo to do the same against Turkey. #KOSTUR pic.twitter.com/JvLhcnoGl9Gokje wagen dat jouw favoriete club komende wedstrijd wint? Klik hier en ontvang een 300% bonus op het door jou gewonnen bedrag!