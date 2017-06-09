JE BENT HIER:  Home  »  Nieuws  »  De 44 passjes die Andorra historie bezorgde

Door REDACTIE ELF VOETBAL — gepubliceerd op 10 juni '17 16:50
De 44 passjes die Andorra historie bezorgde


Andorra boekte vrijdagavond een opmerkelijke overwinning op Hongarije. Het dwergstaatje versloeg het Oost-Europeaanse land, afgelopen zomer nog actief op het WK, met 1-0. Op Twitter stroomde het vol van reacties.

Foto
Foto: Pro Shots

Veel mensen verbazen zich over een opmerkelijke statistiek. Andorra had in heel de wedstrijd maar 44 passjes succesvol afgerond. Een enkeling maakt zelfs de vergelijking met José Mourinho-voetbal.










Ondanks het lage aantal passjes, zijn de Andorrezen pas net begonnen. Ze zijn namelijk in supervorm.










Hongaren hadden vooral oog voor hun eigen team. Hun conclusies waren niet mals. "Een van de bedroevendste nederlagen ooit", klinkt het.










Maar bovenal geeft de zege van Andorra hoop. Hoop voor alle kleine landen om te stunten. Een Kosovaars fanaccount waarschuwt Turkije alvast.

We ontvangen graag feedback van enthousiaste lezers en abonnees. Neem snel contact op voor het ELF Voetbal Lezerspanel.

