De 44 passjes die Andorra historie bezorgden

Veel mensen verbazen zich over een opmerkelijke statistiek. Andorra had in heel de wedstrijd maar 44 passjes succesvol afgerond. Een enkeling maakt zelfs de vergelijking met José Mourinho-voetbal.





Andorra completed 44 passes vs Hungary's 339.

Andorra won 1-0. pic.twitter.com/pN3W1RIAXl — Srijandeep Das (@srijandeep) 10 juni 2017

Andorra completed 44 passes (!!!) against Hungary and won the game. That must be an all time record? I mean, 44 passes in 90 minutes? — Josip (@jperkovic93) 10 juni 2017

Andorra just won their first competitive match in 13 years. 44 passes completed in total. Mourinho's wet dream — Ryan O' Donnell (@RyanChucklesOD) 9 juni 2017

Andorra have won two games in the same calendar year for the first time in the nation's history.



1-0 vs. Hungary

2-0 vs. San Marino pic.twitter.com/AFQq3guWQJ — AccaTracker App (@AccaTrackerTM) 10 juni 2017

Just a quick reminder: The Andorran national football team has NOT LOST a single game in 2017! #andorra #wcq2018 #wcqualifiers #andhun — Football in Andorra (@footballandorra) 9 juni 2017

Andorra 1 Hungary 0, one of the most shameful Hungarian defeats ever. Major credit to Andorra, they played their heart out. #ANDHUN — Gergely Marosi (@emgergo) 9 juni 2017

Honestly, it's hard not to laugh https://t.co/fKyhy5O7AV — Tomasz Mortimer (@TMortimerFtbl) 9 juni 2017

from Ferenc Puskas & 1954 to losing a qualifier to Andorra. Hungarian football has seen it all — Joey Davies (@theonejoeyd) 9 juni 2017

Ondanks het lage aantal passjes, zijn de Andorrezen pas net begonnen. Ze zijn namelijk in supervorm.Hongaren hadden vooral oog voor hun eigen team. Hun conclusies waren niet mals. "Een van de bedroevendste nederlagen ooit", klinkt het.Maar bovenal geeft de zege van Andorra hoop. Hoop voor alle kleine landen om te stunten. Een Kosovaars fanaccount waarschuwt Turkije alvast.